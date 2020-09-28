Despite low rainfall in parts of SA, DWS says no need for water restrictions yet

However, the Vaal Dam in Gauteng has hit a new low, with levels sitting at just under 34%. The same downward trend can be seen at dams across KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department on Sunday said that it may have to impose water restrictions across the country in the absence of heavy downpours in the coming months.

Recent rainfall in the Western Cape has increased water levels in the province, with the Theewaterskloof Dam at 98% now.

However, the Vaal Dam in Gauteng has hit a new low, with levels sitting at just under 34%.

The same downward trend can be seen at dams across KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the North West.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said that despite the alarming decline, there was still no need to restrict supply just yet.

“Some kind of consideration might be needed to work with the municipalities and water boards to see whether we can continue until the rain, without imposing any restrictions. At the moment, we are aware that a few municipalities are imposing localised restrictions, but the department on a national level hasn’t come to that decision of imposing restrictions.”

The department has urged residents to use water sparingly.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.