CT tremors pose no imminent threats to public safety - Council for Geosciences

On Saturday night, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck approximately 1,600 kilometres southeast of South Africa. That same evening a tremor measuring 2.5 was felt in Durbanville, Cape Town and another slightly less powerful one on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Capetonains had a scary experience after several communities were rattled over the weekend.

On Saturday night, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck approximately 1,600 kilometres southeast of South Africa.

That same evening there was a lesser magnitude tremor just north of Durbanville which was felt in parts of the city - it was only 2.5.

On Sunday again, another tremor was felt in the same area at a magnitude of 2.3.

The Council for Geosciences' Dr David Khoza said that it was unlikely that Cape Town experienced the effects of the bigger earthquake off the south coast.

• Didn't feel any tremors in Cape Town? Here's why

Instead, he said that locals felt the tremors of the smaller events near Durbanville.

"The 6.2 magnitude event basically happened a little bit earlier and because it was so far away, over 1,600 kilometres, it was highly unlikely that we felt the event, so we're attributing it to the much smaller event that happened just north of Durbanville."

There were no reports of injuries, damage to property or infrastructure and no tsunami warning was issued.

Khoza said that there were no imminent threats to public safety.

"There is no reason to panic. We have seismic monitoring stations all over the country, monitoring these incidents immediately when they happen."

According to the council, the difference between an earthquake and an earth tremor was in the magnitude of the event.

Within the South African context, a seismic event with a magnitude lower than 4.0 is considered a tremor.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.