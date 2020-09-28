CT Mayor Plato concerned about dumping of bodies on Baden Powell Drive

Over the past few months, several bodies were discovered among bushes along the seaside road between Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and Strandfontein.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has raised concerns about the ongoing dumping of bodies along Baden Powell Drive.

Plato said that he had requested that the SAPS properly investigate the incidents.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz last week said that he planned to request a report from the provincial police commissioner to find out what the police's plan was to address this pattern.

The mayor said that he had asked city officials to put together a proposal on improving lighting along the 25 kilometre stretch of Baden Powell Drive.

"We make regular efforts to replace and increase the number of street lights, particularly in hot spots, but we've had to deal with recurring cable theft."

They're also looking at the possibility of installing CCTV cameras along the most problematic stretches.

"We hope to put in high-mast lighting as a lasting deterrent and are assessing the feasibility of this."

Since March, the bodies of at least seven murder victims were found dumped in bushes along Baden Powell Drive.

In the latest incident last week, police in Khayelitsha found the body of a woman believed to be in her twenties. She'd been shot in the head.

