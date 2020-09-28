Cosatu: We are fighting against socio-economic injustice

Among the list of demands which Cosatu will make to government during a strike next week is that the families of politicians should be barred from doing business with the state.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu has come out strongly against the government, saying its planned strike next week represented a fight against the collapse of the state and economy that it could not afford to lose.

The largest labour federation in the country will take to the streets next Wednesday as part of its Section 77 strike over what it says is socio-economic injustices in the country.

This is Cosatu’s first mass protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the sixth administration as tensions over the government’s leadership continue to simmer.

* Cosatu draws a line in the sand in its stand against government

Among the list of demands which Cosatu will make to government during the strike is that the families of politicians should be barred from doing business with the state, and those who insist on this should step down from their positions.

This follows a drawn-out debate within Cabinet over the matter which Eyewitness News understands has not received support from all its members.

Cosatu said social partners who were part of the National Economic Development and Labour Council had obtained legal opinion that supported the move and has called on Cabinet to endorse and implement it.

This is part of interventions which Cosatu believes should be enforced to clamp down on corruption in the state following yet another looting spree of public funds – this time through COVID-19 tenders.

“We are urging all South African to join in this strike because it’s time we all take a stand against the scourge of corruption,” said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

The Section 77 certificate obtained by Cosatu to embark on the strike covers all workers in the country, which means while the action is protected, the no-work no-pay rule will apply.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.