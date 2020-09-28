Cleaner accused of raping woman at COVID-19 facility awaits bail decision

Clinton Hartnick was arrested shortly after it emerged that a 20-year-old woman had been attacked while quarantining at a facility near Mossel Bay earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - A cleaner accused of raping a woman at a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facility will learn in a week's time if his bail bid has been successful.

Clinton Hartnick appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was arrested shortly after it emerged that a 20-year-old woman had been attacked while quarantining at a facility near Mossel Bay earlier this month.

Clinton Hartnick wants to be released from custody.

He has therefore asked the Mossel Bay Magistrates Court to grant his bail bid.

But the State is opposed to it.

They'll hear on 5 October whether the application has been successful.

Hartnick is an employee of a cleaning company at a COVID-19 temporary quarantine and isolation site.

It's understood the 20-year-old woman was in her room when the accused is believed to have entered and attacked her.

The assault was later reported to medical staff at the facility and authorities were alerted.

The woman was taken from the site and counselling services were made available.

