Minister Cele expected to visit Kwandengezi township after 9 people murdered

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the affected families on Monday before giving an update on investigations.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the Kwandengezi township near Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal where nine people were killed in two separate crimes over the weekend.

The bodies of four men, suspected to be livestock thieves, were found dumped in a local school on Saturday afternoon.

Later that day, in a separate massacre, six people were ordered out of a car and shot execution-style.

One person survived the shooting and is now in critical condition.

It’s believed that three men and three women were returning from a party in the Kwandengezi area when they were attacked.

The police’s Thembeka Mbele said: “One victim survived, a 36-year-old, and was taken to hospital for medical attention. She’s in a critical but stable condition. The motive of the killing is unknown at the moment and is subject to an investigation.”

Mbele said they were also looking into the murders of four men in the area.

“There is a case of murder that is being investigated by the Kwadengezi police station.”

Cele is expected to visit the affected families today before giving an update on investigations.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.