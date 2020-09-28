Camps Bay mansion occupiers: Who's who and their mission

A group of activists operating under the name #WeSeeYou have occupied a Camps Bay mansion. But who are these activists and why are they doing this? EWN has put together a fact file on each of them.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people calling themselves queer activists and operating under the name #WeSeeYou, booked into a Camps Bay mansion for the weekend last week and have refused to vacate the premises, saying that they were protesting to draw attention to land and housing issues.

The group's action has opened debate around the illegal occupation of land on social media.

The Turnkey Property Management Group has now taken legal action against the group after they failed to meet the deadline to leave the property.

But who are these activists? Why are they doing this? EWN has put together a fact file on each of them:

VATHEKA UNOHABE MODERNGOGO HALILE:

Halile describes herself as writer, a poet, narrator, activist, voiceover artist, feminist and patriot. According to their Facebook page, she’s from the Eastern Cape and “has lived in various informal settlements. I have faced various forms of violence that no one should endure".

MOKOANA HANONG LETHABO LUVUYO:

“I am just a young underprivileged queer boy who is trapped in a masculine body, but my spirit, my veins, my cells and everything that I chose to define me is female,” Luvuyo described himself.

Luvuyo explains why he is part of the group: “I’m in an occupation that fights for safe housing for queer people that are being turned down by our government and have no homes and no decent medical care."

DEVAARNE MULLER:

Muller describes herself as a radical queer feminist & futurist visual and performance artist working under the name PUSSI POLITICA.

“I focus on gender, politics and black identity in South Africa. I am anti-capitalist and anti-status quo and believe that South Africa needs deep healing from the trauma of colonisation and Apartheid. I am currently studying computer science,” she said.

XENA NESS

Ness describes herself as a womxn, Queer, African and explains what she stands for.

“I believe in an inclusive feminist future where we as womxn, queer human beings and people of colour are able to tangibly experience lived joy and pleasure not merely master the art of surviving.”

KELLY-EVE KOOPMAN

Koopman describes herself as a feminist and has a background in theatre and youth work and describes herslef as follows: “She has always believed in synthesising arts with activism, and is energised by the possibilities of this beautiful relationship.”

WEWE NGIDI

Ngidi said: “I am a black queer feminist, African artist. I grew up during the Apartheid regime in South Africa which only gave me Bantu Education. I am here now because I have been seen as blind/blank spot in the world of white

privilege, even though I have served them all day in upmarket hotels and restaurants.

"I am not doing any damage, I simply want to live. And I believe that I deserve a proper home like everyone who is a citizen in this country."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.