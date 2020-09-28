Blackhead not qualified for R255m asbestos removal job, Zondo Inquiry hears

Free State Housing HOD Nthimotse Mokhesi said that he agreed with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Blackhead, a company paid R255 million to audit and remove asbestos, misrepresented its expertise to get the job.

Mokhesi is back at the state capture commission.

Blackhead subcontracted the work to another company that subcontracted to another and the Public Protector said that the actual work was done for R21 million.

Mokhesi said that the province relied on a court judgment to decide that it did not overpay for the services.

But Zondo said that the commission would not rely on the judge’s opinion to make that determination.

Zondo told Mokhesi that it was his obligation to ensure that contracts had value for money and that he should have been worried and acted, which he didn’t.

“So, it seems to me that the joint venture of Blackhead also made a misrepresentation to the department because, in this service level agreement, they assured the department that they had the capacity and experience and qualifications, if I am not mistaken, to do the job. And the job, as specified, included the removal of asbestos, which they had no accreditation to do. Is that right?” Zondo asked.

Mokhesi concurred.

