ANC member in Mpumalanga arrested after allegedly raping his two daughters

EWN will not name the accused to protect the children involved. However, the ANC confirmed on Monday he was suspended.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga on Monday said it was shocked and angry following the arrest of a member in connection with the rape of his two daughters.

Eyewitness News will not name the accused to protect the children involved. However, the ANC confirmed he was suspended.

The ANC said in a statement the provincial executive committee (PEC) member was arrested at his home earlier on Monday.

“The ANC in Mpumalanga province has learned with serious shock and anger of the allegations of rape levelled against a PEC member of the ANC in the province,” said ANC acting provincial secretary, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.

Ntshalintshali said they took allegations of sexual assault extremely seriously.

“The ANC takes these allegations against him extremely serious as the president has characterised gender-based violence, which includes rape, as a pandemic which we should all be struggling to defeat at all cost,” she said.

“The ANC stands with the victims and complainants in this case and assures them that it will do all in its might for justice to be served. We also wish to let them know that the ANC-led government has established different institutions to support victims of rape and all types of gender-based violence and they should feel free to approach those institutions.”

The accused is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court soon.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.