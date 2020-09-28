Accused in Nathaniel Julies murder case denied bail

All three accused in the Nathaniel Julies murder case have been denied bail.

Police officers Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo were applying for bail in the Protea Magistrates Court.

They are accused of killing 16-year-old Julies, who had Down syndrome, near his Eldorado Park home last month.

They also allegedly tampered with the crime scene.

More to follow.

