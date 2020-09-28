5 suspects linked to human trafficking operations due in court

Hawks officials said that they had been monitoring human trafficking operations for a year and conducted raids in Kuruman and in Rustenberg.

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects arrested in connection with human trafficking in two provinces are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Two men were apprehended in Kuruman in the Northern Cape and three in Rustenberg in the North West on Sunday.

They were arrested during a Hawks operation and are believed to be linked.

They're facing human trafficking charges.

Hawks officials said that they had been monitoring human trafficking operations for a year and conducted raids in Kuruman and in Rustenberg.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi said that they received information that women had been trafficked from Limpopo and neighbouring countries, Lesotho and Namibia.

"They are believed to have been used as prostitutes and allegedly were induced with drugs so that they can continue with their work."

He said that the suspects had been linked to human trafficking.

"We have roped in the Department of Home Affairs to check their statuses in the country, including the suspects."

Ten young women were rescued during the operation yesterday.

"These girls were being used to work in brothels so that's why we believed we must be able to deal with this matter as soon as possible."

