5 Pretoria suspects linked to R56m scam to defraud SAPS to appear in court

At least 41 people, including several police officers, face charges of money laundering, corruption and theft.

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects linked to an elaborate scam to defraud the police in a R56 million tender are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday.

At least 41 people, including several police officers, face charges of money laundering, corruption and theft.

It’s understood that the group swindled millions of rands from the state and manipulated procurement documents for the branding of police vehicles back in 2017.

The latest arrests were made on Friday when police nabbed three more suspects and rearrested two others.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Sindisiwe Twala said: "Amongst three civilians, two of the suspects were initially arrested in June and appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court along with the batch of the first accused arrested in the same month. The pair has been rearrested after due diligence was done by the work of the investigating directorate who uncovered that the pair lied under oath about not having previous convictions."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.