4 suspected Rolex Gang members to appear in court today

The notorious gang has carried out many high-end jewellery heists in Johannesburg over the years.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects believed to be the original members of the Rolex gang are expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrates Court on Monday.

The notorious gang has carried out many high-end jewellery heists in Johannesburg over the years.

The four suspects were handcuffed last week in Bedfordview where two vehicles and two firearms were also seized by the Specific Crimes Unit in Gauteng.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said: “The four suspects arrested for jewellery robbery will be appearing in the Germiston Magistrates Court facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and business robberies.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.