4 people killed in KwaNdengezi were accused of stock theft, says Cele

Nine people in total were killed in two separate incidents at the weekend.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday said preliminary investigations had revealed that four people who were killed in KwaNdengezi in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend were accused of stock theft.

Cele on Monday travelled to the area and condemned the killings while urging locals to refrain from taking the law into their hands.

Six people were attacked while returning from a party in KwaNdengezi on Saturday. They were ordered out of a car and shot execution-style. One of them survived and is in critical condition.

Cele said details surrounding the crime were still sketchy.

“The other information they say those people were together [from] where they came from. Others they say they met on the way,” Cele said.

But the minister said detectives did have a clearer idea about the murders of four other people in a separate incident.

“They are accused of having committed some kind of crime. They talk about stock theft and all that, and it looks like those people were picked and put in one place and executed,” he said.

Cele promised to return to the community in two weeks’ time to update family members on investigations.

