3 people shot in farm robbery in Kraaifontein

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been shot and wounded on a farm in Kraaifontein.

The incident occurred over the weekend when four armed men broke into the house.

According to police, the men forced the front sliding door open and went to the main bedroom.

They demanded the keys for the safe from the occupants but after refusing to hand it over there was a commotion and the victims were shot.

The wife was shot in the stomach while the homeowner and a family friend were hit in the chest.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The suspects were armed with a revolver and others with pangas and knives. The son of the victims escaped through a window. Cellular telephones and laptops were also stolen."

He added that the suspects fled the scene on foot and that no arrests have been made.

