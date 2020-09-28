20°C / 22°C
3 people recovering after being shot in Kraaifontein farm robbery

They were attacked by four armed men in the early hours of Saturday morning.

FILE PICTURE: EWN
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three people are recovering in hospital after they were shot on a farm in Kraaifontein.

They were attacked by four armed men in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said the attackers forced open a sliding door and went to the main bedroom where the homeowners were sleeping.

The men were armed with a revolver, pangas, and knives, and demanded keys for the safe. The family refused to hand it over and a scuffle broke out.

The wife was shot in the stomach and a family friend was shot in the chest.

The husband was also wounded, but the son managed to escape through a window.

“The suspects were armed with a revolver and others with pangas and knives. The son of the victims escaped through a window,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

“Cellular telephones and laptops were also stolen. All the injured persons were taken by ambulance to a nearby medical facility for medical attention.”

Police were still hunting the attackers who fled on foot.

