Trump demands Biden take drug test before or after Tuesday debate

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump demanded that his Democratic rival Joe Biden take a drug test either before or after the pair's first debate on Tuesday, in his latest salvo against his opponent's mental acuity.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

"Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???" he continued, without offering any evidence for the claim.