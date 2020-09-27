Tourism minister prioritises industry as SA prepares to open int borders

Kubayi-Ngubane thanked South Africans who visited various attractions across the country which she says has given the industry a much-needed boost.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said amid the economic impact suffered by the sector during the hard lockdown, measures will be taken to prioritise and restructure local tourism.

The minister spoke at this year's World Tourism Day celebrations at the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng.

As the country prepares to reopen its borders to international guests on 1 October, the minister called for local tourism to be the main contributor to the South African economy.

Kubayi-Ngubane thanked South Africans who visited various attractions across the country which she says has given the industry a much-needed boost.

“In other parts of the world domestic tourism is the pillar of the industry but in our country it’s the opposite and I’m confident that the way way South Africans are travelling, we are on the right track.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.