UPDATE: Second tremor hits Cape Town on Sunday

JOHANNESBURG - A second tremor has hit parts of Cape Town on Sunday morning following Saturday's occurrence.

Experts said Saturday's 6.2 magnitude tremor that hit the southern coast of South Africa on Saturday evening had as much energy as an atomic bomb, but added there's no cause for concern as it was simply too far from any population to have a devastating impact.

The Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre said the tremor did not appear to have impacted infrastructure or public safety.

The centre, however, added it's waiting to hear from the South African Council for Geoscience before giving any further comments.

Scores of people living in Cape Town took to social media to report tremors in their homes.

Jeez was there a tremor — Sameera Mayet (@sameeramayet) September 26, 2020

2020 tremor survivor. — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) September 26, 2020

Still pretty wild that all of Cape Town felt that tremor — Mbongwe (@NinoSekeleni) September 26, 2020

But the US Geological Survey said the tremor, which originated about 1,600 kilometres from the south-east coast of the country - presents no threat of a tsunami.

There have been no reports of casualties or extensive damage caused.

