SA COVID-19 recoveries pass 600,000 mark

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has officially crossed the 600,000 mark in COVID-19 recoveries.

The country has reported 969 new infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the national cases load to just under 670,000.

Although the infection rate appears to have now stabilized, Gauteng is still the province hardest hit, now with more than 218,000 known cases.

Sixty-four more people have succumbed to the virus in the country, with more than half of that number in Gauteng.

This has pushed the national death toll to 16,376.

South Africa has now dropped to 10th place on John Hopkins University's tally of the countries with the highest number of known infections.

