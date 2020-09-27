Ramaphosa docks Mapisa-Nqakula's salary for 3 months over ANC Zim trip

President Ramaphosa issued the formal rebuke to the minister after it emerged Mapisa-Nqakula allowed a senior ANC delegation to catch a lift on a South African National Defence force jet to the neighbouring country earlier this month.

Ramaphosa issued the formal rebuke to the minister after it emerged she allowed a senior ANC delegation to catch a lift on a South African National Defence force jet to the neighbouring country earlier this month.

Facing a backlash, Mapisa-Nqakula contended she was on a working visit in her capacity as minister - and simply gave the ANC members “a lift”.

Pressure had been mounting on the president to act, with political parties and civil organisations crying foul over an apparent abuse of state resources by the governing party. But Ramaphosa says her helping the delegation was not "in the best interest of good governance" as required by the executive member's code.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, Ramaphosa said Mapisa-Nqakula demonstrated "an error of judgement" which is not in keeping with the responsibilities of a minister of cabinet.

Over and above docking her salary, Ramaphosa also instructed her to make sure that the ANC reimburses the state for the costs of the flight and to report to him once that has been done.

