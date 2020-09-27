Police yet to arrest man who stabbed his brother to death in EC

Police said the brothers were drinking with two friends in the Jojweni locality when an argument ensued.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have not yet tracked down a man who is accused of having stabbed his brother to death.

He's believed to have attacked his older brother with a knife in Centane on Saturday morning.

It resulted in a fight between the two siblings.

It's alleged that the suspect then drew a knife and stabbed his 44 year old brother.

The victim died on the scene.

His sibling then fled and has not yet been caught.

It's not known what caused the altercation or if it was fueled by alcohol.

