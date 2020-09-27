Panyaza Lesufi: Matric exams shouldn’t be changed because of COVID-19 impact

Lesufi said the paper has already been set and it should remain the same.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said this year's matric exam should not be changed due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Grade 12 pupils are expected to sit down for their first paper on 5 November with the exam period set to end on 15 December.

The 2020 academic year was disrupted by a government-imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 by restricting movements.

Pupils returned to the classroom across the country as lockdown levels were gradually eased.

“Matriculants of 2020 must be exactly the same as matriculants of 2013 or 2005. We don’t want to stigmatize the matriculants of 2020 so when they get to university people think they got there easily.”

