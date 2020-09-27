Pair charged for contravening Marine Act to return to court in December

Bredell Esau and Johan Adams appeared in the Grabouw Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Two men charged for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act will be back in court in December.

The men were taken into custody more than a week ago for the possession of crayfish worth millions of rands.

The court granted them bail of R20,000 each two days ago. They had spent a week behind bars after they were arrested during a police operation along the N2 highway.

Police had responded to information received. When officers search the vehicle, they found crayfish and crayfish tails worth about R6.5 million.

