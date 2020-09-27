Nyanga police yet to make breakthrough in murder of family of four

Preliminary reports revealed that two unknown men forcefully entered a home in Makhosi Street.

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town communities are in shock after families came under attack by unknown gunmen in separate shootings this week.

In one incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday, a man and woman were killed when in their home.

Two days later in Nyanga, unidentified armed men stormed a home and killed four family members.

Officers in Lingelethu in Khayelitsha have launched a probe.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said they responded to a complaint on Tuesday night and were informed that armed men had entered a family home before opening fire.

The woman was declared dead on the scene and the man died while being transported to hospital.

"The circumstances and motive for this incident are being investigated by the police. Detectives are following up on leads in an effort to arrest those responsible."

Meanwhile, Nyanga police have not yet made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a family of four in browns farm on Heritage Day.

Preliminary reports revealed that two unknown men forcefully entered a home in Makhosi Street and shot and killed three women aged between 18 and 69, while the youngest victim - an 11-year-old boy - also lost his life in the shooting. A fifth person was injured and taken to hospital for treatment for his wounds.

