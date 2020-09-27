No need to panic! CT authorities urge residents

The Council of Geoscience urged the public not to panic as the are no imminent threats to public safety.

CAPE TOWN - The Environmental Affairs Department in the Western Cape said the recent seismic activity in Cape Town is no cause for panic.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 1600 kilometers last night off the south-east coast of the country.

Earlier on Sunday Capetonians felt a magnitude 2.3 tremor.



The department's James Brent Styan said, “The Western Cape Environmental Department wants to assure people that the city is monitored thoroughly.”

The Council of Geoscience urged the public not to panic as the are no imminent threats to public safety.

Executive manager for Applied Geosciences Doctor David Khoza said the tremors that were felt by Capetonians were not related to the 6.2 magnitude earthquake.

“The earthquake that happened is related to tectonic plates moving.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.