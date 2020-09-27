KZN police probe Pinetown murders

Officers described Saturday night's attack in Kwandengezi as an execution-style massacre.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating five counts of murder and attempted murder after five people were shot dead in Pinetown.

The group came under a hail of bullets after three gunmen ordered them to exit a car the victims were in.

Authorities say one person was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

The motive of the mass shooting is not unknown at this stage.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele said, “There were about six of them in the township and they were ordered to come out of their car by three occupants of a Polo vehicle who then fired multiple shots at them. They died at the scene.”

