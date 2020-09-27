Hawks nab suspects who allegedly trafficked women & forced them into sex work

Five suspects were handcuffed during the operation in Rustenburg and in Kuruman on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested many suspects for alleged human trafficking offences in the North West and the Northern Cape.

They are accused of trafficking young women from Limpopo, Lesotho and Namibia to work in brothels.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi said they've been tailing the suspects for a year.

“We got information that there were ladies that were being trafficked from neighbouring countries and were being used for prostitution. There are allegations as well that they were being drugged.”

Mulaudzi said the suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

