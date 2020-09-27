Gauteng grade 1 & 8 parents given a week to accept or decline placement offers

MEC Panyaza Lesufi gave an update on the application process in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said parents who've used its online school admissions portal to apply for placement of their children will be given just seven days to accept or decline their offer.

He said more than 157,000 grade one and eight pupils have used their portal to secure a spot in next year's academic year.

Lesufi added parents should be informed of the status of their application within the coming days.

“We are pleased to announce to our parents and learners that from this Thursday, 1 October 2020 to 30 November 2020, we are releasing the offers to parents. From this Thursday, parents will receive SMSes saying you have applied at school X, your child has been accepted at school X.”

He said not everyone will be placed in their preferred schools.

“The space that we have, as the department of basic education here in Gauteng, and the number of applications, don’t match. We’ve got more applications than the available spaces.”

