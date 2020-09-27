DA says Ramaphosa's reprimand of Mapisa-Nqakula not enough, calls for her axing

Despite the president's remarks on the matter, the party said they do not illustrate how serious Ramaphosa is about the minister's action.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said President Cyril Ramaphosa's official reprimand of Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula does not go far enough and is calling for her to be sacked before the end of the week.

“The president has effectively downplayed this abuse of state resources by saying it was an error of judgement. He himself admitted that the minister did not act in the best interests of good governance and that she acted in a way which is inconsistent with her position,” said the DA’s Kobus Marais.

Mapisa-Nqakula came under fire after she allowed a senior African National Congress (ANC) delegation to catch a “lift” on a South African National Defense Force jet to Zimbabwe.

Critics said this was an abuse of state resources on the part of the ANC and had called on Ramaphosa to act.

Over and above the formal reprimand, the president docked Mapisa-Nqakula's salary for three months - and said she demonstrated "an error of judgement" which is not in keeping with the responsibilities of a minister of cabinet.

But the DA said this is not good enough.

