5 more arrested for SAPS car rebranding scam worth R56mil

The case relates to the alleged manipulation of procurement documents - for the branding of police vehicles in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested five more people in connection to an elaborate scam to defraud the South African Police Service (SAPS) of R56 million.

The brazen way officers allegedly swindled millions from the state has resurfaced following the arrest of three people and the re-arrest of two others on Friday.

The suspects face charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption and theft.

The latest arrests bring the number of people nabbed in the multi-million rand procurement debacle to forty-one.