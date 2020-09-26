Orange Farm community pleads for improved policing after child murders

A funeral service is under way for two children who were found murdered in the township last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Orange Farm are calling for protection as murders in the community continue to escalate.

A funeral service is under way for two children who were found murdered in the township last week.

Mourners including Gauteng MEC for safety Faith Mazibuko have gathered to pay respect to the families of Mpho Makondo and Simphiwe Mncina.

The 8-year-old girl and the 6-year-old boy were found dead last week just hours after they were reported missing.

It’s understood the children were seen walking home from a nearby salon before they disappeared.

With police yet to make an arrest, the EFF's regional chairperson Musa Novela said the children's murder was the result of failed policing.

“The role of the JMPD is to make sure that there is crime prevention. It’s also about police visibility. Criminals here are not scared now because there is no police visibility.”

Novela said South African men had declared war against women and children.

“I am ashamed to be a man today, because we men, not only of Orange Farm, but the whole of the country, have declared war against women and children and the government is failing to prevent that.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.