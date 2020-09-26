Nyanga cops hunt 2 suspects for Browns Farm family murder

Preliminary reports show two gunmen stormed the victims' Makhosi Street home and shot dead three women aged 18, 30 and 69 as well as an 11-year-old boy.

CAPE TOWN - Nyanga detectives are still hunting two suspects in connection with the murder of four members of the same family in Browns Farm.

The attack occurred on Thursday night.

The motive for the killing remains unclear.

The Nyanga Community Policing Forum has labelled Thursday night's murder horrific and senseless.

The CPF's Martin Makhazi said he was saddened by ongoing killings in which defenceless women and children were targeted.

He said residents were concerned that illegal firearms and ammunition were easily available in the community.

"In our areas we don't even have an illegal gun shop that is operating. Therefore we are worried about who is supplying these youngsters with ammunition and illegal firearms."

Another person was wounded in the attack.

Police said they were pursuing several leads as their investigation continued.

