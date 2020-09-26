No clarity over Nehawu, Ramaphosa meeting

Nehawu assured that it will give its members an update on what transpired during discussions behind closed doors with the president on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - There's still no word on the outcomes of a recent meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and health workers' union Nehawu.

The organisation assured that it will give its members an update on what transpired during discussions behind closed doors with the president on Friday.

The gathering follows weeks of concern by union members which culminated in the handing over of a memorandum of demands to the Presidency.

Earlier this week, Nehawu's leadership held a picket at the union building in Pretoria.

They called on government to honour a three-year wage agreement, adequate PPEs as well as increased staff capacity.

