Mango assures customers that it’s business as usual

JOHANNESBURG - South African airline Mango said its currently in discussion with SAA technical in a bid to keep its planes operating.

The airline's entire fleet could be grounded from midnight after it failed to pay the SAA subsidiary for maintenance services.

It’s understood SAA technical - which provides aircraft maintenance to a vast number of commercial airlines - decided to withdraw its services due to non-payment.

Without its technical support services including prefight inspections, Mango airplanes cannot take to the skies.

But the airline's Benediction Zubane assured customers that it will operate as normal while negotiations continue.

“Mango can confirm that discussions are taking place between Mango and SAA technical. We are operating as normal and customers must check online to their flight status.

