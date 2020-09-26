Load reduction in force in areas of Gauteng and KZN

JOHANNESBURG - Many households in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are without electricity this morning after Eskom implemented load reduction.

The utility said it would restore the electricity supply by 9am.

Residents in some parts of Soweto, Benoni, Brakpan and Vosloorus in Gauteng and Intabazwe in Harrismith are among the affected communities.

Eskom has been implementing so-called load reduction, saying it wanted to avoid overloading in high density areas.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 25 September 2020#EskomFreeState #EskomGauteng #EskomKZN #EskomLimpopo



Please see below, provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction on Saturday, 26 September 2020 from 05:00 to 09:00 pic.twitter.com/hPw91iS0oF — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 25, 2020

Meanwhile, City Power said many Johannesburg residents were being inconvenienced by illegal connections that led to unplanned outages.

The utility has been pulling the plug on electricity supply to communities that connect to the power grid illegally.

Earlier this week power was cut off to over 200 residents in Dainfern in northern Johannesburg for households who continued to use electricity but owed City Power.

“Our appeal to those who know that they owe us is that they can make an arrangement to pay us so we don’t need to cut them off,” said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

