Eskom condemns 'unfounded claims' of abuse of power against COO Jan Oberholzer

The utility said it wanted to set the record straight months after Jan Oberholzer was accused of favouring the interests of contractor Aveng by pressuring an employee to pay off a R40 million invoice to that company.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has condemned what it called “persistent, unfounded and scurrilous allegations” levelled against COO Jan Oberholzer.

The utility conducted an internal disciplinary hearing looking into the executive’s conduct after he was accused of unduly using his position to pay millions of rands to a particular contractor.

Eskom said a recent judgement by the High Court in Johannesburg had absolved Oberholzer of any wrongdoing.

The utility said it wanted to set the record straight months after Oberholzer was essentially accused of abuse of power.

It approached advocate Nazir Cassim to conduct an investigation following allegations that Oberholzer favoured the interests of contractor Aveng by pressuring an employee to pay off a R40 million invoice to that company.

Cassim advised the matter should be resolved by the courts which subsequently ruled in Oberholzer’s favour.

In a statement the Eskom board now said it affirmed its full confidence in the executive’s integrity.

Eskom also said it would honour the court ruling which ordered it to pay Aveng its R40 million along with any accrued interest until the debt was settled.

