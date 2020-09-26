Dr Zweli Mkhize thanks SA for continuing to fight COVID-19

South Africa has now dropped to 10th place on John Hopkins University's tally of the countries with the highest number of known infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said while the risk of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections is still alive, South Africans must be commended for rallying together in the fight against the virus.

Striking a congratulatory tone in a video posted on his Twitter account on Saturday, Mkhize lauded the country's healthcare workers for their efforts in helping the country through the worst of the pandemic.

Over 668,000 infections were confirmed in the country with more than 16,000 lives lost.

With the country enjoying the first weekend under lockdown level 1 regulations, the minister said people must not let their guard down.

“The pandemic is still on and the numbers are still high, but I think we’re over the surge and we must look back and say Thanks to South Africans. We’ve had good leadership from the president and everyone rallied to put the country first.”

