COVID-19 operation to get tavern owners to comply yields results in EC

The intervention is aimed at strengthening measures that will help curb the spread of the virus and led to the confiscation of weapons, secondhand goods and drugs.

CAPE TOWN - An operation focusing on compliance to COVID-19 regulations by tavern owners was widely welcomed in the Eastern Cape.

According to the latest update from the health department, the province has over 86,000 known cases while more than 3,000 people succumbed to the virus.

Komani officers rolled out Operation Asiqhelwa in the Chris Hani District yesterday.

The intervention is aimed at strengthening measures that will help curb the spread of the virus and led to the confiscation of weapons, secondhand goods and drugs.

A tavern was been forced to shut its doors with authorities saying several people were arrested.

The police's Namhla Mdleleni said, “Four people were arrested for drunken driving, two for selling without liquor license.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.