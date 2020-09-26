Could William Nicol Drive be named to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela? Talks begin

The City of Joburg said the renaming would symbolise the contribution Madikizela-Mandela made.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg officially launched the public participation process which could lead to the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

This follows the passing of a motion of council several months ago to honour the struggle stalwart.

The iconic activist would have been 84 years old today.

She died in 2018 after being in and out of hospital.

