Bail granted to 2 men nabbed with R6.5 mln worth of crayfish

Bredell Esau and Johan Adams appeared in the Grabouw Magistrates Court on Friday following their arrest a week ago.

Western Cape police arrested two men for the possession of crayfish worth more than R6 million. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Two Western Cape men arrested in possession of crayfish worth R6.5 million have been granted bail.

Bredell Esau and Johan Adams appeared in the Grabouw Magistrates Court on Friday following their arrest a week ago.

Police conducted an intelligence-driven operation last week and were informed about a vehicle travelling along the N2 with crayfish.

They spotted the vehicle and pulled it over.

During the search officers found thousands of crayfish and crayfish tails in bags with an estimated street value on R6.5 million.

The men were immediately taken into custody and charged.

They have been granted bail of R20,000 each and their case will resume in December.

