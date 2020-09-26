Bail granted to 2 men nabbed with R6.5 mln worth of crayfish

Bredell Esau and Johan Adams appeared in the Grabouw Magistrates Court on Friday following their arrest a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - Two Western Cape men arrested in possession of crayfish worth R6.5 million have been granted bail.

Police conducted an intelligence-driven operation last week and were informed about a vehicle travelling along the N2 with crayfish.

They spotted the vehicle and pulled it over.

During the search officers found thousands of crayfish and crayfish tails in bags with an estimated street value on R6.5 million.

#sapsWC Grabouw #SAPS seized crayfish worth an estimated street value of R6.5 million on 18/09. Two men aged 43 and 50 were arrested and will appear in court on Monday, 21 September 2020. NPhttps://t.co/Sj7hC8qBxT pic.twitter.com/hFUIUsCVMh — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 19, 2020

The men were immediately taken into custody and charged.

They have been granted bail of R20,000 each and their case will resume in December.

