Andile Lungisa’s family: Turning down bail not an admission of guilt

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa on Friday turned down a bail offer by the High Court in Makanda.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa said his decision to remain behind bars was not an admission of guilt.

Lungisa on Friday turned down a bail offer by the High Court in Makanda.

He was granted R10,000 bail in his assault case after he hit a DA councillor with a glass water jug over the head in 2016.

His family said he had chosen to remain behind bars not because he was guilty of anything, but because he wanted to finish the programmes he had already started.

“But he also has elements of seeking to demonstrate that he is one of the people like most South Africans who are law-abiding citizens,” said his brother Ayongezwa.

The #FreeAndileLungisa campaign said he was still seeking absolute justice.

“He is pursuing it because he feels he will find the ultimate justice in the apex court of the country.”

The councillor's court papers are before the Constitutional Court.

It’s unclear how long Lungisa will remain behind bars.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.