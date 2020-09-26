ANC in KZN to meet with aggrieved MKMVA members

The group marched to the party's headquarters in Durban on Friday, along with the Unemployed Graduates of South Africa and some taxi associations, accusing the ANC of neglecting them and not creating enough job opportunities.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it had agreed with aggrieved members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) to meet with the provincial party leadership to deliberate on their concerns.

The group marched to the party's headquarters in Durban on Friday along with the Unemployed Graduates of South Africa and some taxi associations - blocking the N3 highway.

They are accusing the ANC of neglecting them and not creating enough job opportunities.

“They have met before with the provincial chairperson who is also the premier. They were able to differentiate the political issues which require the ANC’s involvement and which require government involvement," said KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela.

"So we think in our engagement on Tuesday we will be able to clarify the first part on the issues and areas which involve the ANC as an organisation.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.