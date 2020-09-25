HOD should've covered himself - Zwane on alleged unlawful orders to officials

Former FS Human Settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane was asked by the state capture commission on Friday if he should be held accountable for fraudulent expenditure amounting to R1.4 billion on low-cost housing.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane on Friday said then head of department (HOD) Mpho Mokoena should have covered himself by refusing, in writing, if he believed he was being given unlawful instructions.

Zwane was asked by the State Capture Cmmission if he should be held accountable for fraudulent expenditure amounting to R1.4 billion on low-cost housing.

Mokoena told the inquiry that Zwane overruled him and took over his responsibilities in addition to devising a scheme to pay suppliers before any work was done.

But Zwane said it was Mokoena and chief financial officer Seipati Dlamini who were in charge, adding they did not give him any reports.

The former MEC denied claims that the open tender process was abandoned because of him.

“If the executive persuades or instructs further that these unlawful decisions should be done, that should be reported by the accounting officer to National Treasury, provincial Treasury, and the office of the Auditor-General to ensure that he covers himself,” he said.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.