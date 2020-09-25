Zondo declines Zwane’s request to answer all cases in one sitting

Zwane was appearing at the state capture commission on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has declined Mosebenzi Zwane’s request for the commission to ask him about all the cases in which he is implicated in one sitting.

Among the allegations are that he devised a fraudulent advance payment scheme for a R1 billion low-cost housing project.

He's confirmed that the funding was allocated and controlled under the Division of Revenue Act.

Zondo explained his decision to deny Zwane's request: “It is not practical most of the time, because in regard to people like you, your name is mentioned in different workstreams of the commission and there are different teams working in different workstreams. So, I just want you to know that I am aware that you made that request and that it was considered but there are challenges.”

