Winde urges WC residents to support local firms for rest of Heritage Month

Thousands of businesses, especially those in the tourism sector, have suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has urged locals to use what's left of Heritage Month to support local businesses.

Thousands of businesses, especially those in the tourism sector, have suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown.

And while many have been forced to close their doors following strict lockdown measures, those businesses lucky enough to have survived are slowly getting back on their feet.

Winde said that a visit to the museum, taking a trip to the West Coast or go treat yourself to a meal will help.

“I really think about how we, as this melting pot of a nation actually have so much going for us, such a great opportunity and we’ve got to rebuild now after COVID-19. It is the perfect nation to show the world that we can come out of this growing better and stronger, together.”

Winde's encouraged residents to be cautious and follow COVID-19 safety protocols while venturing outdoors.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.