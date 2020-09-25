WC DA welcomes COVID-19 relief funding for District 6 Museum

The museum in Cape Town has been hit hard by the pandemic and is struggling to keep its doors open after 25 years.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has welcomed the COVID-19 relief funding to the District Six Museum.

The museum recently put out a call asking patrons to assist financially.

The DA's Reagen Allen said that the museum was one of 19 other museums that would benefit from the R1.3 million of relief funding to ensure the continuation of the preservation of the rich heritage and culture during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

"The funding provided to the District Six Museum, in particular, comes at a time of long-awaited redevelopment in the area by the national Department of Rural Development and Land Reform."

