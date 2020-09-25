20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Mosebenzi Zwane grilled on R1bn FS housing project at Zondo Inquiry

Former Cabinet minister Mosebenzi Zwane is appearing at the state capture inquiry where he is expected to face questions on the R1 billion housing project that he helmed during his time as Free State Housing MEC.

A screengrab of former Cabinet minister Mosebenzi Zwane appearing at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 25 September 2020. Picture: SABC/YouTube
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Cabinet minister Mosebenzi Zwane is appearing at the state capture inquiry where he is expected to face questions on the R1 billion housing project that he helmed during his time as Free State Housing MEC.

WATCH: Zwane grilled on FS housing project at Zondo Inquiry

