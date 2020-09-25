20°C / 22°C
Charl Kinnear murder suspect makes first court appearance, hit with 3 charges

Zane Kilian was arrested this week in Gauteng and brought to Cape Town where he's been charged.

The Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court in Cape Town. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man implicated in the murder of a top detective has been postponed until 5 October.

Zane Kilian was arrested this week in Gauteng and brought to Cape Town where he's been charged.

He appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court earlier on Friday, exactly a week after Charl Kinnear - a lieutenant-colonel attached to the anti-gang unit - was gunned down outside his home.

Kilian faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communications.

