State to oppose bail for Charl Kinnear murder suspect

Zane Kilian appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and the illegal interception of communication.

CAPE TOWN - A Gauteng man remains behind bars following his arrest in connection with the murder of a prominent Cape Town policeman.

Zane Kilian appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and the illegal interception of communication.

• Police officials not ruling out more arrests in Charl Kinnear murder case

The charges relate to the assassination of anti-gang unit member Charl Kinnear, who was gunned down in front of his home in Bishop Lavis last week.

#CharlKinnear The lawyers representing the accused have arrived at court. SF pic.twitter.com/RTKEwIeqVV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2020

Kinnear had over the years been instrumental in the investigations into the criminal underworld.

Killian’s lawyers intended to bring a bail application, but the State plans to oppose it.

The man accused of having pulled the trigger was still on the run, and it was not yet known who gave the order for Kinnear to be assassinated.

Kilian’s case was postponed until 5 October.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.